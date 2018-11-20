Blue Wave Keeps On Turning, Proud Dems Keep On Burning

That blue tide keeps rolling in, and Mika gives us an update.

"With millions of votes left to count, the Democrats' margin in the national popular vote continues to climb, now reaching 7.8% in house races," she said.

"Democrats are on track to have the largest House popular vote margin by either party in a midterm since 1986. NBC News has just declared Democrat Xochitl Torres-Small the apparent winner in New Mexico, flipping the seat and raising Democratic gains in the House to 38. and an update in California district will Democratic challenger T.J. Cox has pulled within a thousand votes of the Republican congressman. There are still thousands of ballots left to be counted. The next update is expected on Monday, November 26th.

"Earlier we mentioned the race for Utah's fourth congressional district, which has flipped again. Ben McAdams, the Democrat, has pulled ahead of Republican congresswoman Mia Love as McAdams received stronger than expected numbers out of Salt Lake County. McAdams leads Love by 739 votes out of more than 269,000 cast. Claiming victory last night, McAdams stated, we are confident there is no way Representative Love will retake the lead. Love has not conceded and McAdams said he hopes to speak with her today.

"And there is still one Senate seat left to be decided with the special election in Mississippi one week away. Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith received a donation from a businessman in Washington state known for his white supremacist views. Peter Zee donated $2700 just days after Hyde-Smith's remark that she would be in the front row of a public hanging. A source tells NBC News the donation was made online and returned."