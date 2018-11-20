Politics
Five Million Dollar Donation To End Gun Violence: TOM's Takes A Side

TOM's president Blake Mycoskie made an emotional appeal for Gun Sense on Jimmy Fallon Monday. Jimmy Fallon was the first to sign the TOM's website tool that sends a postcard to a Member of Congress.
By Frances Langum
TOM's is making a stand for gun sense.

On Monday's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, TOM's Founder Blake Mycoskie got emotional.
His wife had called him last week terrified that their child might be shot in any given public place in America.
He decided to do something.

TOM's is donating five million dollars to Gun Sense advocacy groups, including Everytown, Giffords, Moms Demand Action, and March for our Lives.

Mycoskie and Fallon also demonstrated an online tool at the TOMs website, where, in 30 seconds, anyone can send a postcard to their member of Congress demanding universal background checks.


