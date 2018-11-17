Joy Reid To Michael Steele: 'Why Did Your Pelosi Strategy Work So Well With Democrats?'

Watch this AM Joy segment. Former RNC chair Michael Steele, who strategized the original attacks on Nancy Pelosi, is astounded at how well it's still working.

"Michael, because you more than anyone elsewhere were the architect, brilliantly so, of the Pelosi strategy in 2010," Reid said.

"You know, much of the reason that the wave happened in 2010, partly was the Tea party, partly was a real vitriol against President Obama, but you as RNC chair directed that energy against Nancy Pelosi. Ever since then the people who have bought into that anti-Pelosi feeling, the only people more fervent than the Tea party folks who bought into it are other Democrats."

"I know," Steele said.

"They said, oh my God, people don't like Nancy Pelosi, she's got to go. You're responsible for this," Reid said.

"I know."

"You need to explain to me --why did your tactic work so well on Democrats?"

"I'm still trying to figure that out myself!" Steele said, laughing.

"You want to be chairman of another party? You seem to be good at running the Democratic party," she said.

"At this point, I think that's right. Here's my thing, my strategy in 2010 was not exclusively political --it was also respecting the center of power in Washington. I've watched Nancy Pelosi. I've known her from our political stage here in Maryland.

"She's from Baltimore, from a strong, smart political family. I have a great deal of admiration for her capabilities. I respect what Nancy Pelosi brings to the table. And I don't think Donald Trump, who is totally clueless about Nancy Pelosi. His tweets out there say, 'Nancy, I can get you the job.'

"Right, buddy. She needs your help. When she gets the job, and she will get the job, let's be clear about this -- she will get the job -- when she gets it, Mr. Trump, you don't know the hurt you're about to feel, my friend. You do not understand. She is precise. She's very smart. She's tactical. I say that out of respect as an opponent of Nancy Pelosi's. And we reframed the argument in 2010 around her, because she was the architect -- she structured that Democratic strategy in 2009 and 2010. She was the power center much more than Barack Obama. You play to the strength. you don't play to the weakness. I played to the strength in 2010, and it still surprises me that Democrats are taking that strategy and using it."

Michael Steele respects Pelosit more than the conservative Democrats plotting to push her out of power. What a world!