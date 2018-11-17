Malcolm Nance Says U.S. Has Become The 'Michael Cohen Of Saudi Arabia'

There was a discussion on AMJoy this morning about the Trump administration's attempts to cover up the Khashoggi murder on behalf of the Saudi's crown prince -- and send Fethullah Gulen, who holds an American green card, back to Turkey.

"And it shows the Trump administration has turned into the crown prince's and the government of Saudi Arabia's lawyers. They're doing everything they can right now to be able to save the crown prince," Trita Parsi, founder of National Iranian American Council, said.

"We have to ask ourselves how does this in any way, shape or form lie in the national interest of the United States to have a policy in the Middle East that is so dependent on Saudi Arabia? Why is it that we've gone so far in being so biased in this case that we're putting all our chips in that basket? That was not the policy of the previous administration. In fact, part of the reason why the Obama administration secured the Iran deal was partly because they wanted to have more maneuverability in the Middle East and not be tied down by Saudi Arabia. We've seen how Trump came in, destroyed the deal and tripled down on the idea that it is MBS, the 32-year-old murderous crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who is deciding what the U.S. policy in the Middle East is going to be," Parsi said.

"To the point, Malcolm, they're potentially willing to trade a U.S. resident after another U.S. resident was murdered by the crown prince," Reid said to Malcolm Nance.

"We're in a different world right now. It's never been like this. I've been on intelligence operations where we had to isolate hostages, find hostages, hostile government detainees, U.S. Intelligence officers taken by hostile governments. We're at the point now that's over and done with the president of the United States is now using people's status as U.S. residents, and allowing governments to murder one and then start dripping information until it gets to the pressure point where Donald Trump has to give them something in order to stop the crushing disaster that it's going to be when that audio tape or video is released of the murder of Khashoggi.

"Right now, as Evelyn (Farkis) said earlier, we're not just the lawyers for the government of Saudi Arabia, we're the Michael Cohen of the government of Saudi Arabia.

"There is no way that money is not exchanging hands. This isn't interest. This has to be some form of bribery going on there, because why would we ever compromise this moral standing that we have held for 200 years within a year?"