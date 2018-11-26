For Safe, Secure Elections, Ditch Machines And Vote By Mail

Both sides don't want every vote to be counted, but election officials would do well (and save money) by switching to an all-paper-ballot, mail-in system.
And kudos to Colorado, for instituting Ballot TRACE, a tracking system for voters who mail in their ballots.
Ballot TRACE works like a package tracking service. It notifies Denver voters of when their ballot has been printed, mailed, delivered and eventually received by the elections division.
On the other side of that spectrum, Mississippi. Go figure.
Open thread below...
