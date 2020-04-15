Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Jeanine Pirro Tells Tucker 'Vote By Mail' Will Un-Do Voter ID

Jeanine Pirro tries to freak out the Fox audience about vote by mail. There's a very small problem with that.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Heather
Views:

It's so funny how Jeanine Pirro speaks out against Vote-By-Mail, while at the same time giving the game away about Voter ID.

Her claim is that voting by mail means bad illegal voting will happen and that ballots will do an end-run around voter ID laws. Check out her word salad:

JEANINE PIRRO: Everything is wrong with it, Tucker. And I will tell you why. If you want to guarantee that every your vote is going to be counted, if you want to guarantee that every vote that is counted is real, it’s got to be at a polling place or it’s got to be in a situation where there is not this possibility of mass absentee ballots or harvesting of ballots, and I will tell you why. The problem with an absentee ballot or any of these ballots which are then capable of being harvested, or one person gathers a whole bunch of them is that you’ve got to get it on time. You’ve got to get it returned to the post office and postmark on time. You’ve got to put very specific information on the envelope, maybe including your driver’s license. If you get any of that wrong or a mistake in your driver’s license number, it is invalidated. Or let’s say, an innocent clerk reads that license number improperly, that’s invalidated.

It's Jeanine's Ghostbusters moment: Fire and brimstone coming from the skies, rivers and seas boiling, cats and dogs living together...mass hysteria!

The problem with that is that US Military and several states have been voting by mail/absentee ballot for eons without the disaster Pirro claims will unfold. And Trump himself voted by mail.

Voter ID is the way Republicans have "gathered a whole bunch" of desirable voters and hung the rest outside of our democracy.

The days of Republicans deciding who CAN'T vote must end forever.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.