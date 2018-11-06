Steve King Bans 'Leftist Propaganda' Des Moines Register

With any luck, this latest bit of juvenile petulance from Steve King is a sign of an impending loss tonight to J.D. Scholten. Iowa's 4th District deserves better than sending a Nazi to Congress every two years.

Source: NBC News

GOP Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Tuesday announced that he will bar The Des Moines Register and other news outlets he deems "leftist propaganda" from his election night event.

The surprising decision came after the newspaper made a routine request on Monday to get credentials for his event, the paper reported on Tuesday.

After sending the request, a spokesman for the campaign told the paper: “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth."

King is an anti-immigration hardliner who has in several instances railed against diversity in America, saying it is "not a strength," and asking, "What does it bring that we don't have that is worth the price?"

King has faced criticism for espousing white supremacist viewpoints online and in public remarks, prompting some companies who have contributed to his re-election campaign to cut ties and for fellow Republicans to distance themselves from the Iowa lawmaker.