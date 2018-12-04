All They Want For Christmas Is... Mueller Indictments!

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- and also Christmas! The best way to combine those would be with some big, splashy Mueller action, and the women of Saturday Night Live beg the big man to bring them what they want. Via People:

“I just want a simple thing / And the joy that it will bring / The report is finally due / Mueller, all I want for Christmas is you, you baby,” they continued.

The actors gave Mueller a timeline as a picture of the former FBI director in a Santa hat graced the stage above them. “This needs to be done by Christmas / I need a frickin’ ounce of cheer / I just really want my life back / Oh my God, it’s been two years,” they said.

Their demand got more specific as the singers turned their attention to Donald Trump Jr. “I don’t need a full impeachment / But we just need a little fun / Please just tell us we aren’t crazy / At least indict his oldest son,” they crooned.

The ladies noted that they are “sick of hearing breaking news and [Rudy] Giuliani‘s interviews.”