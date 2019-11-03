SNL: Conan The Dog Holds White House Press Briefing

You almost expect, like the photoshopped image below in Trump's tweet to be true, such is the craziness of Trump's White House.

Source: Yahoo

A Saturday Night Live skit poked fun at both the lack of White House press briefings and nation’s fascination with Conan, the military dog involved in the raid that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after Trump repeatedly tweeted about him.

In opening the proceedings, Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) does acknowledged that “the White House has not held a formal press briefing in almost eight months. We’ve kept our new press secretary in hiding because our past ones were mocked, humiliated and forced to regain their dignity on Dancing with the Stars.”

..

She went on to bring out “Conan, the K-9 Commando.” A German Shepherd dog took to the podium as a stand-in for Conan, who is a Belgian Malinois. He wore the medal from the photoshopped image with him and Conan, which Trump had tweeted earlier this week (see it below), and at one point mocked its design featuring a dog paw. (What the hell is that? You don’t give humans a medal with a foot on it.”)

“Conan” was accompanied by a “special forces canine interpreter” played by Cecily Strong who once again was assigned to partner with a dog following her viral “Dog Court” skit a couple of weeks ago where she got to wrangle a restless pug.