SNL's Trump: 'This Whole Presidency Is A Four-Year Cash Grab'

Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump for a press conference with Baltic state leaders where he admits the truth about this whole charade of a presidency: Alec Baldwin’s Trump returns to SNL to declare ‘I don’t care about America’:

Alec Baldwin’s President Trump returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week in an opening sketch that had him fielding questions alongside Baltic leaders — or as he called it, the leaders of “Estonia, Lithuania and Stankonia.”

And as the news cycle keeps up its frenetic pace, SNL once again jam-packed this cold open with references to tons of news stories.

Baldwin’s Trump declared, “We’ve also expelled the infamous Chinese billionaire, P.F. Chang.” He then said he’d “like to read a prepared statement, just to prove that I can read,” before deciding to “freestyle” it and giving a nod to real-life Trump not heeding the counsel of his national security advisers: “A congratulations to Vladimir Putin!”

Then Baldwin’s Trump turned it over to the others. “Gypsy woman, you’re first,” he says to the president of Lithuania.

Meanwhile his internal monologue reveals just how bored he is — while referencing “Roseanne” ratings and the star’s political leanings: “I wish I was watching ‘Roseanne.’ How great is that show? Roseanne loves me. She’s like a good Rosie O’Donnell.”

[...]

Finally, Trump’s Baldwin wraps up the questions with an admission: “Here’s the thing no one else is saying, and I’m the only one who’s willing to actually say this: I don’t care about America. This whole presidency is a four-year cash grab, and admitting that will probably get me four more years.”