SNL's Cold Open Is A 'Sopranos' Take On Trump

The cold open of this season’s final episode of Saturday Night Live did a Sopranos-like take on Trump, featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani and Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen sitting in a New Jersey diner.

Source: Deadline



Tonight’s season finale of Saturday Night Live started in the familiar Holsten’s Restaurant in Bloomfield N.J., the location of the series finale of The Sopranos. The location seems like it wouldn’t be a Trump-centric sketch, but those assumptions were immediately put to rest when Alec Baldwin comes sauntering in with his Donald Trump pout and squinty sneer. As soon as he drops a quarter in the jukebox to play Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”, you get an idea of what this sketch is trying to accomplish…more or less.

Maybe it could have all been better if we were left wondering if Putin had sent hitmen in, like the final episode of The Sopranos instead of the weak sauce the writers at SNL came up with.