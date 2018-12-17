BREAKING: Flynn Partner Indicted For Illegal Lobbying, Conspiracy

Sally Yates warned us. Michael Flynn and his associates were trouble.

And now those associates have been indicted. Not just for failing to register as a foreign lobbyist (don't let anyone tell you that's not a serious crime -- it can be an indication you're spying for a foreign national) but also for conspiracy in trying to extradite the Turkish cleric who the brutal government of Turkey would like to see "punished" back home. Yeah. Wapo:

A former business partner of Michael Flynn is being charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government and conspiracy for attempting to get Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen extradited from the United States.

Bijan Kian made his first appearance in Alexandria federal court Monday morning. According to the indictment, Kian conspired with Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin to illegally lobby U.S. government officials and influence public opinion in the U.S. against Gulen.

Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin is accused of directing and funding Kian and Flynn’s work, and then lying in U.S. filings about his role. He is charged with the same crimes as Kian, as well as making false statements, but he remains in Turkey.