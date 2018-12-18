Chris Cuomo Busts Trump With Signed Letter Of Intent For Moscow Project

I'm sure you'll be shocked to learn Donald Trump lied again, this time letting Rudy Giuliani spread the lie that there was never any signed letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow.

Guess what? There is, in fact, a signed letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow, as displayed by Chris Cuomo on CNN earlier Tuesday night. Here's a close-up of the signature. Pretty obvious who signed it and it wasn't Michael Cohen.

Cuomo reminds that just a few weeks ago, Trump tried to spin away the whole report of any Trump Tower Moscow deal, pointing to a report by Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge where she said Cohen claimed he signed documents relating to the project.

"The president doesn't need [Herridge] to tell him what happened in his own deal," Cuomo said. "Here's the letter. Cohen didn't sign it, the president did!"

In case you didn't believe that, here's a closer look:

Why lie? Why go out of their way to say there was no document signed by Trump, that Cohen signed the only document, and insist over and over and over again that there wasn't any deal with Russia.

Cuomo explains: "This doesn't matter legally. That's the point. they're not preparing for trial. Don't examine it that way. They're preparing for a PR campaign to convince you of what they want you to believe."

Indeed. It just doesn't look good to have a multi-page signed letter of intent for a deal in Moscow, Russia signed by the man who won the Republican nomination and was running to be President of the United States, after all. So they prepared counterspin in the hopes that the actual document would either not be discovered or be released.

In fact, the document was signed by Donald Trump on October 28, 2015, just ahead of the Republican primaries. Rudy Giuliani denied it had ever been signed when Dana Bash asked him about it just this last Sunday. In fact, it is signed, it is a detailed outline of what Trump would agree to license his name to, including a specific number of condominiums, hotel rooms and more.

Brace yourself for a public relations blitz, spinning the truth into a dense fabric of lies to cover it.