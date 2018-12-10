C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harlan T. Bobo

Harlan T. Bobo's previous three albums could be harrowing affairs. Sad characters at their most vulnerable or desperate have been common. Harlan told their stories that were always poetic in a most melancholic and/or scornful way.

His newest,A History of Violence, is his first album eight years. Harlan spent the past six years living in France raising his son. At the same time, his marriage was falling apart.

There are some hard luck tales and not only a bit of self-examination but few glimmers of hope here and there too.

What are you listening to tonight?