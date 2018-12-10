Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harlan T. Bobo

Examining things falling apart.
By Dale Merrill

Harlan T. Bobo's previous three albums could be harrowing affairs. Sad characters at their most vulnerable or desperate have been common. Harlan told their stories that were always poetic in a most melancholic and/or scornful way.

His newest,A History of Violence, is his first album eight years. Harlan spent the past six years living in France raising his son. At the same time, his marriage was falling apart.

There are some hard luck tales and not only a bit of self-examination but few glimmers of hope here and there too.

What are you listening to tonight?


A History Of Violence
A History Of Violence
Artist: HARLAN T. BOBO
Price: $11.25
(As of 12/10/18 10:08 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.