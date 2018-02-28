C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jack & Willie Bobo

By Dale Merrill

Legendary Latin jazz percussionist Willie Bobo was born on this day, February 28th, in 1934. Throughout his career, he played with cats like Carlos Santana, Cal Tjader and George Shearing.

He also released quite a few albums bearing his name too before succumbing to cancer at the age of 49 in 1983.

This groove from his 1967 album Bobo Motion is a great pick me up for the mid-week blahs.

What are you listening to tonight?


Bobo Motion
Artist: Willie Bobo

