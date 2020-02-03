C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Little Willie Littlefield

Last evening, an festering orange tub of human fat congratulated a state for a football victory. The city that won is located in a different state though. Personally, I am surprised he did then make a follow up tweet where then congratulated LIV Tyler for being the host of the game.

Written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller in 1952, "Kansas City" was first recorded by Little Willie Littlefield. In 1959 Wilbert Harrison has a chart topping hit.

The song mentions the streets Twelfth Street and Vine. They are located in Kansas City, Missouri.

What are you listening to tonight?