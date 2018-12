I'm smack dab in the middle of four days away from work. Kicked back, waiting for the year to end before the people start taking the country back next week.

That's what I've been trying to do but the way the world seems to be heading at times, taking things leisurely feels like it could become a slippery slope very quickly.

Turning up the new record from Montreal's Priors gets me all leaping around too!

What are you listening to tonight?