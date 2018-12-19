Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Unholy Two

If you have holiday houseguests who overstay their visit...
By Dale Merrill

Ahhh, the holidays. The family, the friends, the food, the gifts. You may also end up with people visiting who don't get the hint when it's time to leave.

When I put started to put together the latest episode of my podcast, it was not my intention to make one could clear a room. Nor was it when it was finished and uploaded to the internet.

It has pointed out to me now though that there are several moments on it that could not only clear a room but an entire neighborhood if played at the right volume. Such comments surely weren't about the track I included on it from Columbus, Ohio's Unholy Two latest album The Pleasure To End All Pleasures, could they?

I dunno, to me it's palate cleanser!

What are you listening to tonight?


