Don Lemon Slams Trump's Criminal Associations: 'So Much For The Law And Order President'

Don Lemon spent nearly ten minutes quietly shredding Donald Trump and his bogus claim that Trump is the "law and order" president, lambasting him for lying about everything while his closest associates are convicted of federal crimes and sent off to jail.

Lemon led off with a furious James Comey sounding off on intellectually dishonest Republicans who continue to abandon their citizenship for partisanship, before moving on to Trump's absurd tweets, observing that he sounded "more like a mob boss than the leader of the free world."

"And as for the president's attacks, this president's attacks on his own Justice Department, you know who else does that?" he asked. "Russia, or as he says, Rusher. Reports prepared for the Senate intel committee show that Russia waged a disinformation campaign against Robert Mueller through fake accounts on Twitter and other social media all in an attempt to neutralize Mueller's investigation."

"You would think one of the things that this president would care about the most would be the rule of law, wouldn't you? After all, Donald Trump -- remember this? He claimed over and over and over to be the law law and order president," he reminded, launching a montage of the times Donald Trump assured his cult he was the "law and order" candidate/president.

Aaaand, off to the races. We had Trump quotes about flipping before Lemon listed all the flippers going to jail after they lied for Trump: Michael Cohen, Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates.

From flipping he moved to campaign finance violations, also not a thing a "law and order president" would do.

After ripping Rudy's ridiculous excuses, Lemon wrapped it up.

"But now his argument appears to be that the president wasn't under oath, so it doesn't matter what he says, that he lies. Also he was very busy. I mean he was busy. So, you know, he doesn't know. He was a busy man," Lemon snarked.

"Come on, let's remember this fact about President Trump," he concluded. "Three members of his inner circle, key advisers, are now convicted felons. So much for the law and order president, folks."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Lock him up.