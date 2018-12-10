GOPer Tries To Blame His Loss On Sinister 'Ballot Harvesting'

Loser California Republican Jeff Denham did an extended tap dance on Morning Joe in defense of the Trump tax plan, an exercise in rationalization and outright lies. After he exhausted himself, Kasie Hunt jumped into the discussion.

"I want to pick back up on what you were just talking about with the tax cut," she said.

"If the tax cut is good for your district and isn't why you lost your election, why did you lose?"

"The earlier segment you talked about ballot harvesting. Ballot harvesting is legal now in California. When you can find 250,000 ballots after election day, you can move a lot of seats," Denham said.

"Are you implying that the results of your election are invalid?"

"No. I'm saying it's legal in California. If California is going to win Republican seats back, Republicans had better figure out how to ballot harvest as they have in other states."

"So your loss had nothing to do with President Trump in your view? It had to do with this, quote, unquote, ballot harvesting?"

"If you look at polling numbers, the president was pulling almost even, and we were up by eight points."

Watch her face.

Sore Loser Denham is of course following Paul Ryan's lead.

Paul Ryan: "California just defies logic to me... We were only down 26 seats the night of the election & 3 weeks later, we lost basically every contested CA race. This election system they have - I can’t begin to understand what ‘ballot harvesting’ is." https://t.co/usf6KWIfDb pic.twitter.com/LcnmVqkMaO — The Hill (@thehill) November 30, 2018

Now, you know what this "ballot harvesting" is? California changed the law that restricted absentee ballot delivery to family members or people who lived in the same house. You know why? Because more elderly and sick people live alone these days.

And this law also applies to... Republican ballots! It was not a secret!

If Sore Loser Denham wasn't trying to make it sound like the election results were invalid, why did he say he was up by 8 points right before the election?

↓ Story continues below ↓

According to Real Clear Politics, the New York Times final poll had Denham's Democratic opponent up by 2 points. (Josh Harder won by 2.8 points.)

Sounds like somebody's looking to get hired by a conservative think tank -- or Fox News.