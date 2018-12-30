'Less Hula, More Moola," Kellyanne Conway Falsely Says Government Is Shut Down Because Pelosi Went To Hawaii

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday slammed House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for taking a Christmas vacation in Hawaii instead of working to fund Donald Trump's border wall.

During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked Conway about her expectations for the New Year.

"The Democrats have to come back," Conway insisted. "Nancy Pelosi needs to come back from Hawaii -- less hula, more moola for the DHS Customs and Border Patrol, funding our border security. They need to come to the table and do their job. A fully-functioning democracy demands that both parties come together and that the Congress and the executive branch work together."

Although Pelosi is expected to assume the position of Speaker of the House under the new Congress, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) currently controls the House of Representatives.

Conway also thanked Democrats for making "joyful noises" about funding infrastructure.

"The president will continue to focus on a robust economy, immigration, foreign policy and really make people understand that that 2.6 percent raise that he promised the military... take that to the bank," she opined. "The worked to allow us to have this conversation, particularly as women in a thriving democracy."