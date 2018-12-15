Melania Trump Visits The Troops So Donald Doesn’t Have To

After Donald Trump got a lot of bad press for snubbing the troops and failing to honor our fallen veterans, Melania Trump made a photo-op visit, promoted on the Hannity show, where she assured us she and hubby are being best.

You may recall that Hubby Trump blew off a visit to a veterans cemetery in France last month, where more than a thousand American troops are honored, because it was raining. A few days later, he couldn’t be bothered to go to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. And, as Think Progress noted, on Thanksgiving, a day that presidents traditionally visit the troops, Trump spent the day at his Florida resort. Furthermore:

Trump (who has himself avoided military service) has never visited the troops in a combat zone, has forced troops to needlessly miss Thanksgiving so they can fulfill a politically motivated mission to protect the country from an imaginary threat at the border, and has verbally attacked war heroes. Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain because he was held captive for five years in Vietnam, as well as the parents of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq and retired Admiral William McRaven because the team he led did not kill Osama bin Laden faster. When troops were killed in Niger, he was too busy to greet their coffins. Last year, after falsely claiming he had called the families of virtually all service members killed since he had taken office, his administration was found rush-shipping condolence letters, according to the Atlantic.

But Wednesday night, Melania Trump, with newly blonde hair (Is she trying to look more like Ivanka?) visited Fox News’ Hannity show for some Trump Troop Rehab.

In Part One (below), we learned what a big troop supporter Melania is. “It’s very important that we support them,” she told a fawning Sean Hannity.

Apparently the English language is not part of Mrs. America First’s best yet. “Holidays are coming, not many of them, they will be with their families,” she said in her heavy accent. However, she said, “It’s very important to show them that the president and I and the country, we are behind them.”

Of course, Hannity didn’t ask any pesky questions about all the ways Trump has dissed the troops, including his attempt to disenfranchise military voters.

We did get this #BestMelania insight: “I saw the airplanes taking off and landing and it’s incredible what they do.” She claimed that the troops thanked her “for the service” as much as she thanked them. “I see that we have a incredible support out there and they see what I’m doing and that I’m here for them and to support them,” she said.

Just like her husband, Melania is a big victim, too. “I do what I think is right. I know I will get the criticism from the public or from the media but I will do what is right and what I feel is right for the country and for the people. … And live meaningful life every day,” she vowed.

She’s also a braggart. She boasted about how much people in Africa appreciated her visit there. When asked if she would like a second term for her cheating hubby, she said, “I think my husband, he’s doing an incredible job. The country does best ever so yes I, I think I want that the country continue to do well.”

Next, we learned about Melania’s roots in a small town in Slovenia. Although she mentioned her “studies” in Slovenia, Hannity didn’t bring up the part of her "journey" where she lied about getting a degree in design and architecture nor the full explanation we were promised in 2016 about the sketchy details of her immigration process.

Although she didn’t use the term “fake news,” Melania complained about journalists and comedians and performers portraying her incorrectly. “They focus on the gossip and I would like to they focus on the substance,” she said.

Honey, you’ve got to show us some substance. Despite a lower-third banner declaring that Melania was talking about how she’s “using her role to serve U.S. troops and their families,” she mentioned no initiative or program she’d be starting or involve herself in. Heck, she didn’t even mention any future visits to support the troops.

But Hannity promised an “Ammaaazing” Part Two, which aired Thursday night. Did we get any substance? You decide.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us