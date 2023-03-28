Trump Yells 'I Have The Right To Take Stuff!'

During a lengthy interview Monday evening, Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to cover for Trump's classified document scandal, but to no avail. Trump hung himself out to dry with his own words.

"I've known you for decades," Hannity said. "I can't, I can't imagine you ever saying, um, 'bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House; I'd like to look at them.' Did you ever do that?"

Instead of denying he requested boxes of sensitive documents, Trump whined.

"I would have the right to do that," Trump said.

(A president does not have the right.)

"There's nothing wrong with it," Trump screeched in a weird high-pitched voice.

(It is illegal for any former president to keep classified documents as well as lie about having them.)

"I know you. I don't think you would do it," Hannity replied.

"I don't have a lot of time, but I would have the right to do that. I would do that," Trump said.

(We know he would do it because he did it.)

Hannity, doing his best to save Trump, said, "All right, let me move on."

But Trump was on a tear and wouldn't shut up.

"This is the presidential records act. I have the right to take stuff -- I have the right to take stuff," Trump complained.

"I have the right to look at stuff, but they have the right to talk, and we have the right to talk. This would have all been worked out. All of a sudden, they raided Mar-a-Lago, viciously raided Mar-a-Lago," he said.

Look at stuff? WTF?

(After Trump's lawyer signed a document saying all top secret material had been returned, the time to work it out had ended.)

Trump then ranted about how he had tape, and he gave them the tape.

"I gave them the tape, but you know the tape they don't want me to reveal if possible. They've asked me, and I've so far adhered to it," he said. "The raid itself."

Hannity said he'd take that tape and air that tape. Really, this was their discussion.

"But I have tapes of the raid, and the raid is terrible. And the way they treated people is terrible. And the way they treat people now is unbelievable," Trump cried.

"What they, the way they treat people, they treat people like they're a foreign country enemy."

YA THINK? Where are the documents now, Donnie?

As much as Hannity tried to bail him out, Trump never used the life raft. He never said he didn't take and keep classified and top-secret documents at Mar-A-Lago.

Drumpf indicted himself as well as showed the world what a whiny-ass titty-baby he is.