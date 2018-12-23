Politics
Trump Tells Mattis To Get Out As Of January 1st

Secretary of Defense General Mattis had set February 28th as his last day for an orderly transition. Upset by the coverage, Trump told him his last day is December 31st.
By Red Painter
Remember how panicked we all were when Secretary of Defense and last standing "adult in the room" Jim Mattis turned in his resignation and set February 28, 2019 as his last day leading the Pentagon? At least we had two months to process this loss and hope the guardrails stayed on as we transitioned to a new Secretary of Defense.

Bad news, chickadees. Hair Fuhrer, upset at the non-stop coverage about Mattis and how often he curtailed Trump's reckless tantrums, decided to expedite his departure by two months - which means NEXT WEEK.

Here was his formal tweet announcing it:

How it broke:

What this means:

Brian Stelter reports on why this departure was sped up:

Buckle up, kids. This is only going to get worse.


Comments

