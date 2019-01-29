Blumenthal: Don Jr. Is Likely The Next 'Liar To Congress' Indictment

At the show turnover, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell noted the news made during Rachel's show.

Richard Blumenthal, well-known as a careful and measured guest, name-checked Don Jr. as a person who may be up next in the "he lied to Congress" list.

Sen. Blumenthal: "...behind closed doors, there arose in my mind, very clearly, questions, serious issues, concerning their truthfulness. And that issue pertained particularly to Donald Trump Jr. in a number of his contentions before our committee..." pic.twitter.com/mX9UZdgib5 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 29, 2019

Lawrence underscored what a big deal this is: "He's a careful speaker in these kinds of spots. And he's talking about the possibility of more criminal charges and the words 'Donald Trump Jr.' are right there in the middle of what he said. He knew he was saying that."