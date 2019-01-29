Politics
Blumenthal: Don Jr. Is Likely The Next 'Liar To Congress' Indictment

Sen. Richard Blumenthal actually name-checked Don Jr. on the Maddow Show. That wasn't an accident.
At the show turnover, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell noted the news made during Rachel's show.

Richard Blumenthal, well-known as a careful and measured guest, name-checked Don Jr. as a person who may be up next in the "he lied to Congress" list.

Lawrence underscored what a big deal this is: "He's a careful speaker in these kinds of spots. And he's talking about the possibility of more criminal charges and the words 'Donald Trump Jr.' are right there in the middle of what he said. He knew he was saying that."


Comments

