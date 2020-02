How are your stocks doing today, Don Jr?

No one on Fox and Friends dared to ask such a question. Instead they let the spawn of stable genius spew out nonsense like this:

DON JR.: For them [Democrats] to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness.

Streak of winning? Like...the midterms, Don?

The GOP lost 40 House seats in the 2018 midterms. pic.twitter.com/tu6FXIHk9m — pmandvik (@pmandvik) February 2, 2020

Or maybe, the stock market?

This after spending his stage time at CPAC railing about Instagram.

Nobody in the world cares more about Instagram's UX than Donald Trump Jr pic.twitter.com/gAaCSfv8Xr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020

I tell people all the time, you haven’t seen worst of the Trump Family until you have met Jr. it pains me to tell you that but he makes his father seem like a nice guy. He was easily the most hated on ‘Apprentice’ set. Vanky was the most feared. @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/pGqSHEsG3G — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 28, 2020

Let us know in comments what you think Don Jr. will be doing in 2021. Betcha he'll be on Fox and Friends bitching about Democrats in the White House (fingers crossed).