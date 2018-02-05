Brainiac Don Trump Jr. Strikes Again: Dems Are Both McCarthy And Commies

So this weekend Don Jr. was "interviewed" by fellow Mensa-reject Jessie Watters on Fox News because where else would he go?

And after noting that the nothingburger Nunes memo was "sweet revenge" against the Democrats for himself and his family (yeah I know but Mensa, people!) Don also pointed out that the Democrats were like "McCarthy" and were to the left of "communists."

Twitter noticed.

Whatever college Don Jr. attended owes him a serious tuition refund.



In a single moment, he calls Dems both “Joe McCarthy” (a Republican) and the “commies” McCarthy hunted.https://t.co/goTVKeiM4q — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 4, 2018

Joe McCarthy was a Wisconsin Republican who accused government officials of being communist in the 1950s. So Don Jr. is practicing McCarthyism while accusing Democrats of McCarthyism. https://t.co/7u5hlKnUAZ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 4, 2018

political analysis from Don Jr https://t.co/gk4V11RrvI — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 4, 2018

Where are Don Jr's attorneys, by the way, telling him to stop saying anything whatsoever to anyone? Where's their duct tape? Because the guy in addition to showing himself to be, you know, an idiot, also seems determined to self-incriminate. He actually tweeted that McCabe was fired?!

What?

Trump Jr admits Trump used Nunes Memo to fire FBI Deputy McCabe. Not very smart of him, as this gets us closer to an obstruction charge. Remember, Don Jr admitted to attempting to collude with Russian govt officials to win the 2016 election. https://t.co/Zn7w9uL6Iu — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 1, 2018

This is why defense attorneys tell their clients to exercise their right to remain silent.



"The only reason we know about it is because Don Jr. was so caught up tweeting about a phony memo that he accidentally blurted out more evidence of a cover-up." https://t.co/CwdMfJyg86 — Matt Scharfstein 🇺🇸 (@MattAsherS) February 1, 2018

COP: Do you know why I pulled you over?

DON JR: There's not a body in the trunk

COP: Is that cocaine on the passenger seat?

DON JR: That's a bag of fake news

COP: Step out of the car, sir

DON JR: Here

COP: What's this?

DON JR: It's a memo

COP: Sir, this is a Marmaduke comic strip

