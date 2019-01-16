Cardi B's Spitting Venom Over This Government Shutdown

When Cardi B says something people listen. This brief instagram clip has already been viewed over 5 million times since it went up a couple of hours ago.

Earlier in the day, she also blasted Trump in a live Instagram Live video, saying "You promised these f---ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it."

She doesn't hold back her contempt, nor should she.

Source: Vibe

Cardi B wanted to give her two cents on the now-25 day partial government shutdown. The Grammy-nominated rapper got political on her Instagram page, stating that she believes our country is in a "Hellhole" and she feels terribly for those affected. "It’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," she said. Cardi continued by telling people not to drag former President Barack Obama's partial government shutdown into the conversation, as his shutdown was for a better reason than Trump's dream border wall. "Now, I don't want to hear any of y'all motherf**kas talkin' 'bout, 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days,' Yeah, b***h! For healthcare!" she continued. "So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b****es could go check y'all p***y at the gynecologist with no motherf**kin' problem. This sh*t is really f**kin' serious, bro. This sh*t is crazy. Like, our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f**kin' wall."

She also had some harsh words for Trump serving McDonald's to the national champion Clemson Tigers football team.

#CardiB calls out Trump for serving McDonald’s to the Clemson football team, calling it “disrespectful” and saying the players shouldn’t have gone at all:



“I would have motherf*cking punched the wig outta Trump. That sh*t was disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/KtGG0iiAk5

UPDATE:

Some Democratic Senators had some fun with this: