C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Adam And The Ants

Have you ever had to push push push push?
By Dale Merrill

As we come to the close of the first week of 2019, one of my classic gripes has already reared its stupid head.

Yep, broke as a joke and my (usually) trusty old Volvo 240 decided to me issues again. This time around though I have road service so at least I didn't have to pay that part to get it to the mechanic (who is a wizard but, of course, because of that he is booked solid for the next week. I guess that gives me a little time to scrape up some coin to get the ride back on the road. Always looking for a silver lining, right?)

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

