C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bruce Cockburn

The polar vortex for parts of the country is in full effect. Antartica will be warmer than some parts of the Midwest over the next couple of days.
Keep warm everyone. I know I am sure trying.
What are you listening to tonight?
The polar vortex for parts of the country is in full effect. Antartica will be warmer than some parts of the Midwest over the next couple of days.
Keep warm everyone. I know I am sure trying.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Inner City Front
|
Artist: Bruce Cockburn
Comments