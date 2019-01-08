C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Elvis

In the circles I run in, it's still up to dispute as to whether Elvis Presley is the actual king of rock-n-roll. Despite him becoming a caricature of himself while still alive (as well as one that has only gotten more equally emulated or spoofed in the years since his death) there's much that he did musically that cannot be denied.

To recognize his birthday today, here's a clip of him with his vastly underrated TCB Band (James Burton on guitar!) doing a late night session in 1970.

What are you listening to tonight?