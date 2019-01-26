C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The List Of Adrian Messenger (1963)

A good, crisply written, well-paced murder mystery directed by John Huston but the secret sauce here is provided by make-up artist Bud Westmore, son of George Westmore and member of the Westmore family Hollywood make-up dynasty.

If you get a kick out of movie cameos (Holy crap, is that Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok?!) then keep an eye out for John Huston, Tony Curtis, Frank Sinatra, Burt Lancaster, Robert Mitchum and Kirk Douglas.

"Adrian Messenger" holds your attention even if, here and there, the thread of the plot might get a little tangled.

