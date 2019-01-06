Jake Tapper Laughs Out Loud As Mick Mulvaney Claims Trump Hasn't Contributed To 'Coarsening' Of Politics

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney insisted to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Donald Trump's foul language had not contributed to a "coarsening" in politics.

On CNN's State of the Union program, Tapper asked Mulvaney why Trump had attacked incoming Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for using profanity while discussing impeachment.

"President Trump obviously is not exactly known as a delicate flower when it comes to the language," Tapper explained. "He's sworn publicly quite a bit."

"Does President Trump think that he's played any role in the coarsening of our national discourse?" the CNN host asked Mulvaney.

"No, no," Mulvaney insisted.

"You think he doesn't?" Tapper pressed.

"I think people can be coarse as clearly this member of Congress is," Mulvaney opined. "I don't think anybody blames the president for the coarsening of the language."

"You don't think anybody in the country blames the president?" Tapper laughed out loud.

"Well, you probably do," Mulvaney admitted. "But I think there's more important things."