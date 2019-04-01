Poll Shows Most Didn't Buy Bill Barr's Version Of Trump's Innocence

So the NBC/Wall St. Journal polls has just 29% saying the Mueller report clears Trump, with 40% says it doesn't, with the rest unsure.

"Since we haven't seen it, those numbers actually bear out to common sense," Mika Scarborough said.

"This as a Washington Post poll told respondents that the president and Mueller had made different claims on exoneration and asked 'who do you believe more?' Only 32% said they believed Trump's claim of total exoneration, while 61% agreed with Mueller's report of no exoneration.

"Again, Joe, if you'll remember in Attorney General Barr's letter, which I guess he says isn't a summary because it's too difficult to summarize 400 pages, in his letter, one of the very few quotes he uses from the Mueller report is that this is not an exoneration so the president is trying to brand exactly against what this report is going to be saying," Mika said.

"And did you see this weekend? You know, it doesn't matter whether it was unethical, him talking to the Russians as much as he did. We're not talking about whether it's unethical or not. Of course it was unethical," Joe Scarborough said.

They showed this Sunday segment:

JAKE TAPPER: What do you think about his larger point that the actions were unethical? MICK MULVANEY: Keep in mind that everything that Adam just talked about. I know and I served with him, and yet Mr. Mueller found no collusion and no crime. TAPPER: Not a crime. But what about the ethics and morality of these things? MULVANEY: Again, the issue here is not whether it's ethical. TAPPER: You're setting the bar on criminal charges and conspiracy, and I agree with what you're saying, that there is none there, but he's talking about ethics and morality, and you're saying that's not his job. Okay, fair enough, but leaving Adam Schiff aside, what about the larger point of ethics and morality? MULVANEY: Well, I think the voters are going to decide about the ethics and morality of who they're voting for on either side.

Here's where the long-term rot cultivated by the Republican party sets in: You can do whatever you want if it helps you win, and ethics and morality are nothing more than window dressing. All righty, then!