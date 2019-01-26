Kendall Coyne Schofield Becomes First Woman To Compete In NHL Skills Competition

Blistering fast, the U.S. Women's Hockey team star competed against the fastest male hockey players in the world last night, and more than held her own.

Source: Sports Illustrated

The NHL had a woman participate in its' All-Star skills competition for the first time in history on Friday night when U.S. Women's National Team forward Kendall Coyne subbed in for Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater event.

MacKinnon, who has 71 points on the season so far, pulled out of the 2019 All-Star contest for undisclosed reasons. Coyne was originally slated to attend the event with other female players to demonstrate the skills but was asked by the Avalanche to be MacKinnon's last-minute replacement.

While Colorado's star center is in San Jose for the weekend, the Avalanche announced Friday night that he had "someone else in mind to compete for Fastest Skater," tagging Coyne on Twitter.