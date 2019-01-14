'Lock Him Up!' Protesters Greet Trump Ahead Of His Speech In New Orleans

Demonstrators in New Orleans chanted “lock him up” on Monday outside of the New Orleans Convention Center as President Donald Trump was speaking inside.
Trump appeared at the convention center to speak to the Farm Bureau and to farmers, who are feeling the impact of the president’s trade wars and government shutdown.
Protesters gathered outside the convention center could be heard chanting “lock him up.”
The chants came just days after reports revealed that the FBI suspected the president of being a Russian agent during his first months in office.
Watch the video below.
Comments