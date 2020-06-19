Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

Friday morning, the so-called President of these United States picked up his phone and decided to spew a threat via Twitter.

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis," he pecked into his iPhone. "It will be a much different scene!"

You read that right. If you are protesting the terrible racism that is a cancer eating this country alive, you just got a threat. Police brutality, vigilantism? Whatever, it's clearly, and unambiguously threatening others' First Amendment rights to speak out.

Twitter reacted swiftly and decisively:

The protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes at your Plague-a-pallooza Hate Rally are gonna look like this... pic.twitter.com/XkzKOsmxFN — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) June 19, 2020

Protesters?



You're threatening violence against people exercising their FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 19, 2020

does the Tulsa arena have an underground bunker spider hole for you to hide in while your storm troopers gas peaceful protesters? we need to protect your delicate bone spurs, mister tough-talking president sir — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 19, 2020

In the category of "there's always a tweet," there's this:

This sums it up nicely: