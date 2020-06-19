Politics
Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

With the Tulsa Trump rally shaping up to have a rousing crowd, a country divided and in tatters, Donald Trump picked up his phone and tapped out a threat to the entire nation.
By Karoli Kuns
Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead Of Tulsa Rally
Friday morning, the so-called President of these United States picked up his phone and decided to spew a threat via Twitter.

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis," he pecked into his iPhone. "It will be a much different scene!"

You read that right. If you are protesting the terrible racism that is a cancer eating this country alive, you just got a threat. Police brutality, vigilantism? Whatever, it's clearly, and unambiguously threatening others' First Amendment rights to speak out.

Twitter reacted swiftly and decisively:

In the category of "there's always a tweet," there's this:

This sums it up nicely:

