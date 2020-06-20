Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Is It Really A 'Rally' If No One Shows Up?

Trump's return to MAGA rallies is a huge failure as only a few thousand people show up.
By Red Painter
Is It Really A 'Rally' If No One Shows Up?
Image from: Twitter

If no one comes to a "rally", did it really happen? Donald Trump's return to the road kicked off with a rally at the BOK stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brad Pascale, Trump's current campaign manager (who will probably be his former campaign manager shortly) claimed over 800,000 people requested tickets:

Well, photos show that only a few thousand showed up.

At least the outdoor area where Mike Pence is supposed to speak is packed:

Donald Trump is still speaking to both outdoor and indoor folks.

Oh.

Obviously it is the fault of protesters:

I figured out where all the guests are:

Parscale, scrambling:

Twitter responded:

LOL

Poor Donnie isn't going to get the ego fluff that he had hoped for. He's going to need three scoops on the flight home. And a binkie.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us