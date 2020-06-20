Is It Really A 'Rally' If No One Shows Up?

If no one comes to a "rally", did it really happen? Donald Trump's return to the road kicked off with a rally at the BOK stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brad Pascale, Trump's current campaign manager (who will probably be his former campaign manager shortly) claimed over 800,000 people requested tickets:
Well, photos show that only a few thousand showed up.
At least the outdoor area where Mike Pence is supposed to speak is packed:
Donald Trump is still speaking to both outdoor and indoor folks.
Oh.
Obviously it is the fault of protesters:
I figured out where all the guests are:
Parscale, scrambling:
Twitter responded:
LOL
Poor Donnie isn't going to get the ego fluff that he had hoped for. He's going to need three scoops on the flight home. And a binkie.