Is It Really A 'Rally' If No One Shows Up?

If no one comes to a "rally", did it really happen? Donald Trump's return to the road kicked off with a rally at the BOK stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brad Pascale, Trump's current campaign manager (who will probably be his former campaign manager shortly) claimed over 800,000 people requested tickets:

Just passed 800,000 tickets. Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.



Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 14, 2020

Well, photos show that only a few thousand showed up.

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

At least the outdoor area where Mike Pence is supposed to speak is packed:

Update: outdoor area has completely emptied out. pic.twitter.com/XS8M0IJRFc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Donald Trump is still speaking to both outdoor and indoor folks.

JUST IN: Campaign source confirms the President will only speak indoors tonight. Original plan had him speaking in the arena and to the overflow crowd. https://t.co/EdregxG5Dx — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

Oh.

Obviously it is the fault of protesters:

NEW: The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors “interfering with supporters” attempting to gain access to the Trump events.

FULL STATEMENT from @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/Dm6TuI06da — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

I figured out where all the guests are:

Clearly 1,000,000 people are wearing invisibility cloaks. That is why they are INVISIBLE at the rally #Tulsa — Red (@Redpainter1) June 20, 2020

Parscale, scrambling:

Twitter responded:

Looks like someone is going to be applying for unemployment tomorrow... https://t.co/cOScILLDxd — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 20, 2020

Tulsa rally feels familiar. pic.twitter.com/al0FloOv9Y — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 20, 2020

What do you call a "rally" of 1000 people? A gathering? A small audience? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 20, 2020

LOL

Maybe the on-ramp is slippery. pic.twitter.com/NKmGW6cwCk — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 20, 2020

Poor Donnie isn't going to get the ego fluff that he had hoped for. He's going to need three scoops on the flight home. And a binkie.