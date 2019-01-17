Politics
Pranksters 'Yes Men' Hand Out Fake 'Trump Resigns' Newspapers

The "Unpresidented!" issue of a fake Washington Post was distributed on the streets of DC yesterday.
By Frances Langum

Good for them! Washington Post reports:

Fake editions of The Washington Post claiming that President Trump was leaving office were handed out Wednesday morning at multiple locations in Washington.

The print papers — dated May 1, 2019, and looking strikingly similar to actual copies of The Post — were filled with anti-Trump stories, which also appeared on a website that mimicked the official Post site.

Late Wednesday morning, a group that describes itself as a “trickster activist collective” called the Yes Men said it produced the bogus newspapers and website.

You can read the "Unpresidented" paper at DemocracyAwakensInAction.org


