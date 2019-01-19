Sarah Kendzior Is Not Here For The Notion That Trump Wanted To Lose In 2016

I'm not sure if Sarah Kendzior knows how funny she is, but she routinely has her co-panelists cracking up. Today it was while they were discussing the notion that has been floated by many, including columnist Frank Bruni of the New York Times, that Donald Trump wasn't actually interested in winning the 2016 election. That he was just running to lay the groundwork to make money in the future, and would be better able to profit off a loss than a win. The line that had shoulders shaking on AM Joy today was Kendzior's dead-panning that yeah, she didn't buy that.

"First off, this is Trump, and you have to imagine that in his head he's content to lose to a woman, and lose to a Clinton." You can hear the giggles in the background, but luckily Kendzior is not done and her colleagues have a chance to recover as she systematically lays out all of the reasons Trump had to want VERY BADLY to win the election. And that now that he's "won" — or more accurately, it seems, was installed — as president, she explains how he has proceeded exactly according to the M.O. of every other autocrat in the world by weakening our country's democracy and its institutions.

Honestly, I don't know how she fits as much information as she does into 60 seconds of airtime, but Kendzior either talks really fast, or has the breath control of Daveed Diggs and should audition for Hamilton. Watch especially for Elie Mystal's little mic drop moment at the end.