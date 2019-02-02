Brooklyn Prison Run By Feds Is Without Heat During Record Cold Spell

I am outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center where prisoners are without heat. The banging noise is them protesting for all of us to hear. They are without heat for days. This is in BROOKLYN. pic.twitter.com/h3UiVcR6VF

That sound in the video? Inmates banging on the windows with flashlights to protect the lack of heat and electricity.

I predict the Trump administration will take a sudden interest in prison conditions as soon as Don Jr. and Jared are indicted. Via the New York Times:

More than a thousand inmates have been stuck in freezing cells at a federal jail on the Brooklyn waterfront that has had limited power and heat for at least this week, according to federal public defenders and leaders of the union representing the jail’s corrections officers. “They just stay huddled up in the bed,” said June Bencebi, a case manager at the jail and the treasurer of the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents about 500 corrections officers at the jail. The jail, the Metropolitan Detention Center, houses more than 1,600 inmates and lies in an industrial swath near the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Some inmates are linked to high-profile drug trafficking and terrorism cases, while others are comparatively anonymous New Yorkers awaiting trial.

The Times spoke to public defenders who spoke to approximately three dozen inmates, two union leaders, and an employee who wouldn't speak publicly.

How cold is it on the East Coast? My heat's turned up to 80 and I'm still freezing. I can't believe the kind of incompetence and neglect that makes a detention center so poorly run that it can't provide heat in the winter.

The Bureau of Prisons blamed it on power outages. A spokesman for Con Edison said there were no problems in New York during the cold spell. “It’s an internal problem, and their electricians will have to fix it," he said. “End of story.”

PLEASE SHARE:



In a colleague's case, US Dist. Judge Analisa Torres has ordered the US BOP to appear at 11AM on 2/5/19 for a PUBLIC EVIDENTIARY HEARING about the recent conditions at MDC Brooklyn, including lack of heat and electricity.



Tues., 500 Pearl St., Room 15D. pic.twitter.com/mDhAKdAWMk — Gideon Orion Oliver (@gideonoliver) February 2, 2019

I’m alarmed by reports that inmates at the MDC are enduring these conditions, especially given the freezing weather this week. I am going to visit the facility to try and ascertain firsthand what is happening. https://t.co/m5k352I3Dc

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 1, 2019

MDC Brooklyn is a federal facility in Sunset Park.



Most people held at MDC have not yet been convicted of a crime but are pretrial detainees, either held on bail or remanded to custody. MDC also holds prisoners serving brief sentences. https://t.co/ozQCUX6P17 — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) February 1, 2019