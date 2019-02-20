C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bob Mould

Does Bob Mould really need any introduction? As one-third of the Minneapolis band, Hüsker Dü the man help write a particular blueprint for indie and alternative rock. As a solo artist and the leader of the group Sugar since then he continues to forge forward, always evolving and changing, yet always making sure the sound keeps sonic cathartics to it.

His fourteenth solo was released earlier this month. Bob describes that his intent of the songs on it was to “write to the sunshine.” The record is appropriately titled Sunshine Rock.

