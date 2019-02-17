Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Elastica

Waking up and getting up has never been easy
By Dale Merrill

Hope everyone had a great weekend. Back to the grind in the morning but let's not thinking about that until the alarm stirs the slumber.

If the riff in this 1995 song from Elastica reminds you a bit of "No More Heroes" by the Stranglers, you're not the only one. There was a lawsuit about it and the band settled out of court over it. It would not be the only time the band saw court action for plagiarism. The also lifted licks from the band Wire for their songs "Connection" and "Line Up."

"Waking Up" would be the band's biggest hit, reaching #13 on the UK pop chart.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

