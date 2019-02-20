Consequences For Alabama Editor Who Longed To Bring Back Lynching And KKK

If anyone was suffering under the delusion that the South was shedding its racist skin, have no fear. Goodloe Sutton, editor of Alabama's Democrat-Reporter has ridden to the rescue with his February 14 editorial pleading for a return of lynchings and the Ku Klux Klan to ride on Washington, D.C. to "clean it up!" Happy Valentine's Day!

Yes, Mr. Goodloe Sutton, the man with what might be the Southern-est White-Man-est name ever (short of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions) hath bestowed upon his readers his prescription for what is surely the Southern-est White-Man-est solution to the political problem of white men everywhere - higher taxes. LYNCH EVERYONE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.!

Don't worry, though, he's not talking about BLACK people...he wants to lynch the "ruling class" of the Democrats and the "Democrats in the Republican Party" who will raise his taxes. I mean, after all, according to him, the KKK even included freed slaves. "Slaves, just freed after the civil war, were not stupid. At times they borrowed their former masters' robes and horses and rode through the night to frighten some evil-doer. Sometimes they had to kill one or two of them, but so what."

The Democrat-Reporter back at it again with things you’d never thought you’d see published anymore. pic.twitter.com/i5b7gKD1SC — Mikayla Burns (@mikaylasburns) February 18, 2019

Ooooooooooooooo-KAY, then. Raise your hand if you think Ole Goodloe was just looking for a way to insert racism and terrorist threats into his complaint about the fact that his taxes were about to go up, and try to shield himself from accusations of racism by saying freed slaves were smart (they were, but beside the point) and making up some BS about them "borrowing" their former masters' horses and robes to scare some evil-doer! Because everyone knows former slave-owners were all too happy to "loan" their horses and robes to the former slaves they fought a war to keep servile so said former slaves could go on some vigilante justice rides!! ALL of you? GOOD JOB, CLASS!

Ohmygod, the stupid, it burns.

Anyhow, there was rightfully some high-profile pushback to this insanity.

OMG! What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign -NOW!



I have seen what happens when we stand by while people-especially those with influence- publish racist, hateful views.



Words matter. Actions matter. Resign now! https://t.co/V1V1vxDBKH

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Doug Jones (@DougJones) February 19, 2019

For the millions of people of color who have been terrorized by white supremacy, this kind of “editorializing” about lynching is not a joke – it is a threat. These comments are deeply offensive and inappropriate, especially in 2019. Mr. Sutton should apologize and resign. https://t.co/AOYYGINEdh — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) February 19, 2019

Trying to wrap my head around the ignorant, hate-filled racism of this pathetic story. ALABAMA, are you going to stand for this? “they didn’t kill but a few people” he says about the KKK https://t.co/PivnrnB3gL — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 19, 2019

From Sherrod Brown:

This is disgusting and dangerous. The KKK is a terrorist organization. Sutton must resign now and the newspaper must apologize for the pain it has caused.https://t.co/0X2UEbsZEn — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) February 19, 2019

Well, we have just learned there are consequences to the newspaper and its editor, Mr. Goodloe Sutton. The Alabama Press Association has voted to censure him. In addition, the newspaper association has suspended the Democrat-Reporter's membership.

The Alabama Press Association has voted to censure Goodloe Sutton and suspend the membership of the Democrat-Reporter following the publication of an editorial calling for the Ku Klux Klan to "night ride again." #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) February 19, 2019

"The Board of Directors of the Alabama Press Association is of the opinion that you have taken action which has brought disgrace upon newspapers in Alabama and the profession," the APA wrote in a letter to Sutton. #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) February 19, 2019

The APA is the state’s newspaper trade association, representing 24 daily newspapers and 99 non-daily newspapers, as well as more than 100 associate members. Earlier in the day, Auburn University’s Journalism Advisory Council voted to revoke Sutton’s community journalism award while the University of Southern Mississippi removed him from its Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame.

And, according to The Washington Post,