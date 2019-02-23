Alabama Editor Who Urged KKK To ‘Ride Again’ Finally Resigns

Remember the despicable editorial written by the editor of the Democrat-Reporter calling for the KKK to "ride again"? Well, old Goodloe Sutton is out of a job. I guess his Valentine's Day screed calling for lynching of the "ruling class" in Washington, D.C. came about 60 years too late.

The Huffington Post is reporting that good old KKK member Sutton is no longer running the paper. In fact, he handed over control of the publication to an African American woman. Talk about a 180.

The new editor is named Elecia Dexter and she has actually worked at the newspaper for many years. She assured the public that she will provide “quality news” while “moving the paper into a new direction.”

Sutton reportedly told the Montgomery Advertiser on Friday that the newspaper has a "new publisher, owner and editor.” It is unclear whether he sold the paper or just handed it over to someone new, but the good news is that he is out.

What are his life plans now? Well, ladies, get ready. He has big dreams and they involve all you single and ready to mingle ladies hanging out at KKK night at the local dive bar. He said:

“I can drink beer and chase women now. They can’t run too fast, or I can’t catch them.”

If he wants to meet like minded racist singles, he should visit https://trumpsingles.com. They specialize in helping people with similar views (and white hooded robes) meet up # MAGA (Make Alabama Great Again)