Fox Democrat Takes Apart Network's Lies On Virginia Abortion Law

On Monday's Fox and Friends, Democrat Richard Fowler flattened the hot air abortion balloon inflated by Lisa Boothe and Pete Hegseth.

Since the Trump shutdown and its subsequent bad-for-Trump poll numbers, Fox has been airing a constant cycle of

The Left will impeach Trump for no reason

.@FoxNews graphic of Democrats "Obsessed With Impeachment "adds editorial flare by showing donkey broken in two



(Reminder: @foxandfriends is 'Opinion' not 'News') pic.twitter.com/pTAuYQwBOW — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 4, 2019

and there's a caravan crossing from Mexico that will kill you.

Fox News is now just yelling at pedestrians and calling them the caravan pic.twitter.com/Jy6CsJlMvj — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) January 16, 2019

and finally, Democrats want "infanticide"

MediaMatters video - "Fox News claims that the left supports 'infanticide'" (note: other right wingnuts have even referred to "genocide" - craaaazy!) https://t.co/9NAPWBxnPO pic.twitter.com/KP4H8N1mRF — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) January 31, 2019

all day long.

The "infanticide" lie was highlighted on Monday by Pete Hegseth, who clutched his pearls and wondered aloud "why no one on the left is concerned about the Virginia law." The right has been on high disinformation campaign as Virginia voted to reduce the number of doctors required to approve a late-term abortion (due to fetal death or severe abnormality) from three doctors to one. The right wing noise machine has ramped up the lies to say this is a pro-baby killing after birth bill. It's not.

Richard Fowler made it very simple: No one on the Left is upset because they actually read the law

and know that it doesn't allow that."

Watch for more of this insanity as bad-for-Trump news continues. Anything to distract the wingnut base.