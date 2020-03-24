Sean Hannity Whines About The 'Media Mob' Reporting On His Network's Dangerous COVID-19 Lies

Fox and Trump have been spreading dangerous lies and doing their best to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic for weeks on end now, and it appears the pressure may finally be getting to Sean Hannity, who spent a good portion of his show this Monday lashing out at the so-called "media mob" for daring to quote him, his fellow propagandists, and Trump and the reversals they've made after originally calling legitimate concern over the virus nothing more than a "hoax" designed to keep Trump from being reelected.

HANNITY: Now clearly Congress has a twenty two percent approval rating for a reason. They're almost as unpopular as the media mob.

Now tonight Americans have lost all trust in the mob, in the media, because... for good reasons.

Now now some in the dishonest press are more interested in lying about the president and more interested in lying about yours truly, and this network and president Trump than actually reporting the facts.

They're claiming that we called the coronavirus a hoax. That is a complete and total lie. They are lying about me. Look at your screen. I put the time line up on hannity.com.



Now, it shows from day one, this program has taken this virus extremely seriously. We always urge facts without fear. We told people not to panic.



Oh, six days after the first confirmed American case, I had Dr. Anthony Fauci on this program, and numerous times thereafter.

I interviewed him on January 27th, six days after the first known case, even before the ban was implemented. Again, February 10th, he's been on this program numerous times and starting in January, I was concerned, uh oh... asymptomatic people can infect other people, and, yeah, that's a bad thing if it's aerosol.

We've had multiple doctors on this program to discuss all of the challenges, but I've always had faith in our medical community and faith in the American people .

Then the mob, oh yeah, according to them, Sean Hannity called it a hoax. No, I said what they were doing, those that said, oh, let's see, New York Times, Trump virus, if you're feeling awful, you know who to blame. Those that said Trump's Katrina, Trump's Chernobyl.

Yeah, I'll say they were weaponizing it. Oh, they wanted it to be the next attack against Donald Trump, the next hoax. That's what I was saying about them, not about the virus. They purposely distort, lie, misinform. The same people that have done it for three long years.

It is that kind of nasty, divisive, anti-Trump madness and hysteria that is continuing to this day.