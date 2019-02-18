Bad Attitudes - Cambodia, Yemen, the song remains the same;
BradBlog - Trump is our National Emergency;
Crooked Timber - democracy and inequality as a global foreign policy agenda;
d r i f t g l a s s - Boot, Carlson, Chait, Greenwald, and Kristol walk into a bar!
The Great Consolidation - did McCabe give away the game?
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests this piece about being raised by two narcissists to help explain the Narcissist-in-Chief.
