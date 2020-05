Green Eagle: Here's the kind of lunacy that's circulating around the wingnutosphere about Dr. Fauci.

The Debate Link: If Trump alienates the elderly, he's doomed in November.

Michael in Norfolk: The arrogance of "American exceptionalism" keeps us ignorant.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: In this time of crisis, Trump takes decisive action -- by unveiling a new flag for the "space force".

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!