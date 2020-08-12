Mike's Blog Round Up For Wednesday

Angry Bear: There's a way to make voting by mail even easier.

Darwinfish 2: To Republicans, a pandemic is just a new excuse for more of the same old crap.

Nan's Notebook: The explosion in Beirut sheds some light on what's gone wrong with the US (read the comments as well).

Civil Commotion: The governor has to do his job, whether the fundies like it or not.

Bonus link: Karens? There's a better term.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!